AHINDA rift: Mahadevappa, Byrathi shadow box over official quarters

BENGALURU: The simmering differences within the AHINDA camp of former CM Siddaramaiah supporters have come into sharper focus, with former minister H C Mahadevappa and Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh appearing to shadow box over the issue of an official quarter.

Suresh has reportedly sought the vacation of the government quarters on Crescent Road, which are currently occupied by Mahadevappa, and renovation work had even begun while the former minister was still staying there.

Mahadevappa, however, played down any suggestion of pressure while taking a veiled dig at Suresh. “I wouldn’t call it pressure. The quarters have been allotted to Byrati Suresh. He called my PA and said he needed it and asked us to vacate. We have to hand it over. He may have his own difficulties, may not have a house or could have financial or other issues, which is why he may be in a hurry to move in,” Mahadevappa told reporters.

He also took to social media to express his displeasure. “Whether someone has courtesy or not is left to each individual. Courtesy is not something that can be demanded or shown by being told. He has been allotted the house and my duty is to vacate it.

Whether pressure was applied, whether he urgently needs it or whether he has another house are all secondary. What is our duty? It was given for government work. I am no longer in government and Suresh has come in, so I must hand it over,” he said.