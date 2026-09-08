Bengaluru Hospital holds two-day conclave on reproductive medicine

BENGALURU: The two-day GARV-2026 Global Conference on Reproductive Medicine and Embryology, organised by GarbhaGudi IVF Centre and GarbhaGyaan Foundation, concluded in Bengaluru on Sunday, bringing together reproductive medicine specialists, embryologists, clinicians and students for discussions on the latest developments in the field.

The conference featured multiple scientific sessions covering advances in reproductive medicine and clinical embryology. Around 26 research papers were presented, with discussions also focusing on the growing role of Artificial Intelligence in IVF and its potential applications in reproductive healthcare.

Hands-on workshops provided clinicians and embryologists with opportunities to gain practical insights into evolving techniques and technologies.

The sessions also featured lectures and discussions by national and international experts. Reproductive medicine specialist Dr Asha S Vijay emphasised the need for new concepts, ideas and developments in reproductive medicine to be exchanged and discussed at the international level.

The conference was attended by several prominent figures in the field, including Padma Shri awardee, obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Kamini Rao. GarbhaGudi Group CEO Vijay Kumar S, along with directors Hari Srinivasan, Pushpalatha and Arunkumar Natha, were also present during the inaugural programme.