BJP MP calls for revamp of state public service commissions across the country

BENGALURU: BJP Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya said it is high time that state public service commissions across the country were cleaned up and reorganised. Protests by students in various parts of the nation are only a symptom of a deep ailment, and state public service commissions contribute substantially to this malady, he stated.

“State must work with the Centre to come up with a policy or legislative solution to end the credibility crisis,” the MP said.

He said political interference in state public service commissions is an open secret. “There is a visible pattern. When under pressure, governments appoint clean-up committees and when the pressure subsides, they end up with their old ways of appointing people with questionable integrity and a poor public record to the commissions.

This was the case in Karnataka too within a couple of years after the Hota committee had submitted its report. There is a lack of political will to break this cycle of corruption. These commissions have become a den of caste politics,” he said.