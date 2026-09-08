EC notice to Padma Shri awardee Harekala Hajabba over voter name mismatch resolved

MANGALURU: Padma Shri awardee and educationist Harekala Hajabba, who received a notice from the Election Commission during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls over a mismatch in his name, has had the issue resolved after officials verified his documents Dakshina Kannada district administration said on Tuesday.

Hajabba was served a notice on Monday after officials found a discrepancy between his name in the existing electoral roll and the 2002 electoral roll.

According to Hajabba, his name appeared as "Hajabba" in the 2002 voters' list. After he came into the limelight and received several honours, including the Padma Shri, his name began appearing as "Harekala Hajabba" in official documents such as his Aadhaar card, ration card, property records, Rajyotsava Prashasti records and Padma Shri citation.

A Booth Level Officer visited Hajabba's residence in Harekala village on Monday and served him the notice, asking him to produce supporting documents at the Gram Panchayat office.

A senior government official visited his residence, verified the documents in his possession and collected the required records. Hajabba said the official assured him that his name would be retained in the final electoral roll.

In a clarification issued on Tuesday, the Dakshina Kannada district administration said the mismatch had been identified during the electoral roll revision process and that officials had collected the necessary documents to correct the entry. It said the issue had now been resolved.