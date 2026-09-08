Feels like summer... Bengaluru sizzles at 32 degrees Celsius

BENGALURU: It is supposed to be summer with cloudy skies, rain and cooler weather in Bengaluru. But this September, it has been more like summer than the expected pleasant weather, because of clear skies and soaring temperatures. To top it off, the weatherman has sounded alerts for high ultraviolet (UV) radiation along with hot weather for most parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, over the next few days.

Bengaluru city has been recording a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius over the last few days, while the average is around 28 degrees Celsius for September. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the city on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 31.9 degrees Celsius, while on Sunday it was 32.2 degrees Celsius. The Kempegowda International Airport recorded 33.4 and 33.2 degrees Celsius, on Monday and Sunday, respectively.

N Puviarasan, director in-charge, IMD Bengaluru, said, “September temperatures have made the month feel like April, when summer is peaking. Poor monsoon has contributed to the rise in temperature.”

While a heat wave alert has been sounded for neighbouring states, including Andhra Pradesh, high temperatures have been forecast for Karnataka. On the UV alert, Puviarasan said hot weather has nothing to do with the radiation. As Bengaluru is at an elevation of 3,000ft and there is no cloud and water vapour, the radiation and moisture evaporation is high, making it hot in the state capital.

As per IMD data, most regions in the state, including Karwar, Honnavar, Dharwad, Gadag, Shivamogga, Chitradurga and Mandya, recorded the maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius on Monday. Mysuru recorded 34.2 degrees Celsius and Bagalkot 34.5 degrees Celsius.