HD Deve Gowda flays Karnataka government on move to allot sites to BMICP land losers

BENGALURU: JDS supremo and former PM HD Deve Gowda on Monday questioned the legality of the state government’s decision to direct Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise Limited (NICE) to allot 1,453 sites to farmers who parted with their land for the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor Project (BMICP). He alleged that the move could be in violation of the Supreme Court orders and the project’s Framework Agreement.

He released a three-page ‘open letter’ addressed to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and alleged that the Cabinet’s decision is the fall out of the recommendation of a sub-committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara. He said the next course of action will be decided based on the response to his letter. He said: “Land value in this area is between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per square foot. Who is behind this illegal activity? The truth will come out.”

He defended Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s allegation that DK Shivakumar is attempting to take over the NICE project. “Kumaraswamy does not speak without evidence. I have documents showing who has transferred land to whom,” he said.

Describing the NICE project as the biggest fraud in the country, the former PM said the cabinet decision is contrary to the observations of the Karnataka High Court and the judgments of the Supreme Court.

“I do not deny BMICP initiated when I was the CM. But successive governments and officials after me have colluded with NICE and committed irregularities,” he alleged.

In 1997, when he was Chief Minister, a Framework Agreement was entered into with NICE. Under the agreement, land was acquired for developing the road and the supporting infrastructure, he said.