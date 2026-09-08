IPS officer Dayananda promoted as DGP by Karnataka government

BENGALURU: Senior IPS officer B Dayananda, a 1994-batch officer, has been promoted to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) and appointed Chief of the Internal Security Division (ISD) by the Karnataka government on Monday.

Dayananda, who was serving as Additional Director General of Police, Training, has been promoted to the DGP grade in Level-16 with retrospective effect from September 12, 2025. His new posting is effective immediately.

The government has also declared the post of DGP, ISD, equivalent in status and responsibilities to the cadre post of DGP-CID under the IPS (Pay) Rules, 2016.

The promotion comes shortly after Dayananda was exonerated in a departmental inquiry initiated following the stampede at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, 2025, during celebrations following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victory.

Dayananda was the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner when the stampede occurred. He was subsequently suspended and faced a departmental inquiry along with other officers.