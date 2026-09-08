Karnataka HC issues tech-enabled guidelines to manage temples finance, offerings & services

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court issued a series of directions to the Commissioner of the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department, to be implemented at all the temples with the object of ensuring that the money, offerings and properties of every temple are fully accounted for and protected, and that theft or misappropriation is prevented at the source.

According to the guidelines to be implemented with the assistance of the Principal Secretary, e-Governance Department, electronic payment facilities shall, as far as practicable, be made available for all payments including Hundi offerings, Kanike, Archana, Seva tickets, accommodation charges, vehicle parking, donations, sale of Prasada, sale of publications and every other amount payable to the institution. Digital kiosks and self-service payment terminals may also be installed at appropriate locations to facilitate contactless payments.

The guidelines also require each receipt to carry a printed QR code, which a devotee may scan or use to verify with the central server that the receipt is genuine and unique, so the devotee can detect a duplicate or fabricated receipt at the counter itself.

Upholding the dismissal of Rajesh Nayak as second division assistant at Sri Durga Parameshwari temple in 2020 in Udupi district, for issuing duplicate receipts by misusing the user ID and password of the IT administrator to the devotees of the temple, which amounts to breach of trust and misappropriation, Justice Suraj Govindaraj issued these directions. "In the larger public interest, to secure the proper administration of public religious endowments, this court considers it appropriate to issue certain general directions", the judge said.