Karnataka to get battery tech to store solar energy: Minister KJ George

UDUPI: Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George on Monday said that the state government plans to introduce battery energy storage systems within the next three months to store surplus solar power and address electricity shortages during peak demand hours.

The minister acknowledged that Karnataka has been facing power shortages over the past few days, particularly during evening peak hours. He attributed the situation to a sharp increase in electricity consumption coupled with reduced hydel power generation due to inadequate rainfall.

“Power demand has risen substantially, while water availability for hydroelectric generation has declined because of deficient rainfall. At the same time, solar power generation drops on cloudy days,” he said. To bridge the gap between demand and supply, the Energy Department will begin storing solar energy in battery systems. The minister said Karnataka’s electricity consumption has witnessed a steep rise over the last three years, increasing from around 10,000 MW to nearly 18,000 MW, placing significant pressure on the power grid.

He also said that the government is simultaneously strengthening the state’s power distribution network by improving last-mile connectivity. This includes upgrading transformers, increasing the number of substations and modernising distribution infrastructure to ensure a more reliable power supply.