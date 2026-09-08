Khandre to CEOs of Zilla Panchayats: Visit villages, solve problems

BENGALURU: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar B Khandre has directed CEOs of ZPs to pay surprise visits to at least five villages twice a week and oversee development works.

In a letter, Khandre stated that CEOs must review attendance and the functioning of panchayat development officers (PDOs) and taluk executive officers.

He said they should also listen to people’s grievances and resolve them on the spot. Regular inspections by CEOs will help ensure proper implementation of schemes such as Jal Jeevan Mission, Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VBG RAM G), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and the Chief Minister’s Road Scheme.

The CEOs should also ensure that encroachments on lakes and government land are cleared and dry and wet waste disposed of properly within panchayat limits.

“Of the 6.13 crore population in the state, 4.45 crore live in over 26,589 villages. This means, at least 3/4th of the population live in villages. This is why CEOs should visit villages and solve the problems of the people,’’ Khandre said.

He said if people in villages are given safe drinking water, good roads, employment under VB G RAM G and other amenities, their migration to cities and towns could be prevented. This will reduce the pressure on urban areas and help in rural development.