More taluks to be declared drought-hit in Karnataka: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said more taluks will be included in the drought-hit list and the government will identify places that have not received rain for 21 consecutive days. He said as per reports, more regions are not receiving rains. He said a decision will be taken based on technical reports.

Speaking to reporters on Monday near Devanahalli in Bengaluru, the CM said the state is facing severe drought. “We will declare drought based on scientific and technical reports. It will be done in two to three phases. More number of taluks are expected to be listed,’’ he said.

He also advised MLAs not to worry if their taluks not declared drought-hit. The state government will do this scientifically. “Deputy CM and Revenue Minister Dr G Parameshwara is getting the reports and we have discussed this. All taluks cannot be declared drought-hit at a time, but it will be done in a phased manner,’’ he said.

The CM also said they have called a special legislative session in September to discuss the woes of farmers. “We will study the situation scientifically, get a reality check of drought-hit places and provide aid to farmers in distress,’’ he added.