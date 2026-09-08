NCERT adds two prehistoric sites in Karnataka to its syllabus

BALLARI : Two pre-historic sites of Karnataka — Islampur in Yadgir district and Sanganakallu in Ballari district — will now be studied by students as the National Council of Education, Research and Training (NCERT) has included them in its syllabus. They have been included in the chapter ‘Early humans and beginning of civilisation’ for class 9 students.

As part of the study, the students will be introduced to the evolution of humans, their life and the use of stone tools by them. “Until recently, archeology was introduced briefly.

This time it has been added as a significant chapter where prehistoric archaeology deals with emergence of humans and early civilizations.