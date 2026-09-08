Three, including a schoolboy, die in separate road mishaps in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Three persons, including a five-year-old boy, died and three others suffered injuries in separate road accidents in Kengeri and Malleswaram traffic police limits on Sunday and Monday morning.

The boy, Bhavin. He was going to school with his mother Shubhalatha on a scooter when another two-wheeler rammed their vehicle near Sawan Durbar Ashram in Mailasandra near Kengeri on Monday around 7.30 am. Both of them fell off their scooter, and Bhavin was run over by a tipper truck that was behind the scooter. He died on the spot. His mother suffered injuries. The tipper driver fled, leaving the vehicle behind.

Chetan, 36, a resident of Kengeri, who was going to a footwear shop to buy shoes for his son, was run over by a tipper truck that hit his two-wheeler from behind near Hemmigepura on Sunday afternoon. The police have arrested the truck driver.

Mohammed Muktiyar, 63, an autorickshaw driver, died in the accident near ISKCON temple on Sunday around 6 pm. Two persons in the autorickshaw suffered minor injuries.

Muktiyar, who lost control over his autorickshaw when a truck rammed it from behind, hit a KSRTC bus ahead. He died on the spot.