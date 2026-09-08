Karnataka

Youth power is country’s future, says B Y Vijayendra as padayatra enters Ballari district

Vijayendra said nearly 65 % of India’s population is below 35 years and the youth will play a crucial role in making India a developed nation by 2047.
BJP leaders led by party state chief BY Vijayendra during the Ballari Chalo padayatra at Kampli in Ballari district on Monday
BJP leaders led by party state chief BY Vijayendra during the Ballari Chalo padayatra at Kampli in Ballari district on Monday Express
Express News Service
Updated on
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KAMPLI, BALLARI: The BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said India’s youth would become the country’s biggest asset if provided with quality education, skills and employment opportunities, but warned that failure to harness the demographic dividend could turn it into a social challenge.

He was speaking at an interaction with the youth in Kampli on employment, education, KPSC reforms, artificial intelligence (AI) and development of Kalyana Karnataka after the Ballari Chalo padayatra entered Ballari district on Monday.

Vijayendra said nearly 65 % of India’s population is below 35 years and the youth will play a crucial role in making India a developed nation by 2047. Calling for a major overhaul of the KPSC, Vijayendra said prolonged delays in notifications, examinations, results and interviews had caused frustration among lakhs of aspirants.

Ballari district
B Y Vijayendra
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