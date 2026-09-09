25 more taluks on the drought list in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Karnataka is likely to add another 25 taluks to its drought-hit list, and complete the second phase of drought assessment shortly, Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G Parameshwara said.

He told reporters on Tuesday that 101 taluks have already been declared drought-hit, while assessment continues in other areas. The last 25 taluks have met the criteria for drought declaration and will be notified soon. He said the assessment was being carried out scientifically, based on satellite imagery, ground-truthing and technical studies.

Drought assessment is still under way in phases, and there is no delay in declaring drought-hit areas. The assessment will continue as long as there is shortfall in both the monsoon and post-monsoon rains.

“Last time, nearly 200 taluks were declared drought-hit. This year too, there is a possibility that more than 200 taluks may be declared drought-hit. Except for the coastal region, drought conditions prevail across most parts of the state,’’ he said.

Responding to protests by some legislators who have alleged that their taluks were deliberately excluded from the list, despite severe drought conditions, Parameshwara said there was no need for anyone to be concerned. “The entire state is facing drought today.

No individual in the state government has any role in deciding which taluks are drought-hit. The allegation that certain taluks have been deliberately excluded is baseless. Drought does not occur based on political affiliation. The list already includes taluks represented by Opposition legislators,” he said.