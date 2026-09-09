After initial rejection, BJP padayatra gets nod for Ballari public meeting

BALLARI: The BJP has been granted permission to hold the proposed grand finale of its ongoing 10-day ‘Ballari Chalo’ padayatra at the Municipal Grounds in Ballari, after it was initially denied to organise the public meeting at the venue on September 10.

Speaking to the media at during the padayatra at Hale Daroji in Sandur taluk on Tuesday, BJP state president Vijayendra claimed that the Ballari deputy commissioner appeared to be acting under pressure from the Congress government and questioned the administration’s decision to initially refuse permission for the programme.

“We had sought permission to hold a large public meeting at the Municipal Grounds on September 10, but the deputy commissioner initially refused. There was pressure from the government not to grant permission. Now, the government has yielded to our pressure and given permission,” he said.

He said the BJP’s padayatra is being conducted peacefully and was being followed by people across Karnataka and the country. “We are in a democratic system and everyone has the right to protest. This is a people-centric movement. Why should permission be denied? I will also see to it that permission is given,” he said.

Vijayendra warned the government against attempting to suppress democratic protests and said authorities should not impose unnecessary conditions on a peaceful political programme. Referring to the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he questioned whether similar restrictions had been imposed on that programme.

“Chief Minister D K Shivakumar should not suppress a legitimate movement. The government should come out of its illusion and respect democratic rights,” he said.

Vijayendra criticised the Congress government over alleged corruption, anti-farmer policies and administrative failures.