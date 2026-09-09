Complex prep on for Gaganyaan mission: Gaganyatri

BENGALURU: Gaganyatri Air Commodore Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair KC said on Tuesday that the capsule communicator (CAPCOM) concept for the Gaganyaan manned space mission, which is essential for the flight and ground controller system has been established.

In a CAPCOM concept a designated single-voice liaison is established in the mission control centre to handle all direct radio communication with astronauts during the space mission.

Speaking to The New Indian Express on the sidelines of the three-day 9th edition of Bengaluru Space Expo- 2026, Nair said the protocol mission operation, capsule communication and decision matrix which were lacking until now, have been established.

In space mission terms, protocol mission operations are a structured set of rules, communication standards, and step-by-step procedures used to control, monitor, and coordinate a spacecraft and its ground team. A decision matrix is a quantitative tool engineers and programme managers use to evaluate and select complex project alternatives by scoring them against weighted performance and risk criteria.

The knowledge and information gathered during the Axiom mission (on which his fellow-Gaganyatri, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, went to the International Space Station (ISS) last year) was shared with ISRO teams here, which was useful in establishing the communication networks.

Nair said ISRO is also obtaining significant academic help for strengthening the Gaganyaan mission’s response programmes. ISRO has also opened up PhD opportunities, particularly after the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Science and Technology signed an MoU with ISRO for space medicine research.

He said special teams working closely with the Gaganyatris are now monitoring each astronaut’s health and physical parameters, including their diet chart – what they eat and when.