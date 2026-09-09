DKS’ 100-day milestone: Karnataka CM to meet guarantee beneficiaries on September 10

KOPPAL: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s government is set to complete 100 days in office on Thursday. To mark the milestone, the CM will hold a town hall meeting with beneficiaries of the Congress government’s flagship guarantee schemes at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday morning.

Sources in the government said the CM is likely to talk about various initiatives taken by his government and also outline his vision for the next 500 days. After taking over as CM, Shivakumar hit the ground running from day one and took several new initiatives, despite the government facing several shortcomings.

While implementation of five guarantee schemes rolled out during Siddaramaiah’s tenure as CM remained the key focus, the new government under Shivakumar’s leadership is also emphasising infrastructure projects, sources said.

To ensure that the administration is responsive and bureaucratic delays are eliminated, the Shivakumar government launched the Praja Seva Department. Sources said the creation of a dedicated department establishes citizen service as a function of government in its own right. A grievance system must be assessed on whether the citizen’s problem was resolved, not on whether the file was closed, and the existing system permitted disposal without resolution and furnished no reasons upon rejection, sources said.

Sources said as part of its youth empowerment initiative, the government started Bharat Jodo Yuva Sanghas. As many as 10,000 sanghas, comprising 6,000 executive committees in gram panchayats and 4,000 in urban areas, will be started by March 31, 2027. Sources said as of August 31, 5,55,762 members were registered in rural areas against a target of 6,00,000 and 2,24,in urban areas against a target of 4,00,000.