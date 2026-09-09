ED raids 18 premises linked to Karnataka Min Satish Jarkiholi, daughter; CM accuses Centre of targeting Cong

BELAGAVI: A few weeks after multiple raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the properties of Joint Commissioner of Excise Y Manjunath, who is the brother in law of PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, the ED conducted searches at around 18 premises linked to the Minister including his residence in Bengaluru's Dollars Colony, government quarters and properties in Belagavi and Gokak, as part of an investigation into alleged irregularities in the issuance of bar licences and various other issues.

The searches, which began early in the morning on Wednesday, were also carried out at premises linked to his daughter and Chikkodi MP Priyanka Jarkiholi and other family-linked locations and properties.

Locations in Maharashtra were also covered as part of the operation, according to sources close to Jarkiholi.

The ED action is reportedly linked to its ongoing probe into alleged corruption in the Karnataka Excise Department, including irregularities surrounding the issuance of 18 bar licences and suspected movement of illicit funds.

Investigators are examining whether Jarkiholi allegedly used his influence to facilitate the licences and whether funds generated through the alleged irregularities were subsequently transferred or invested abroad.

During the earlier investigation into the raids conducted on Manjunath's properties, the agency reportedly detected cash, gold and foreign currency, with about Rs 3 crore in suspected illegal foreign funds also coming under scrutiny.

ED officials are understood to be examining documents, financial records and electronic data to trace the alleged money trail and establish the roles of individuals connected with the case.

According to sources, the houses of the close associates of the minister including Raju Daragshetti in Gokak, Dr Girish Sonwalkar and Vittal Parasannanavar in Belagavi also are reportedly raided by ED officials.