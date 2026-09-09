ED searches 18 premises linked to Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi, daughter Priyanka

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at the residences of Karnataka Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi and his daughter, Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Jarkiholi, in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

The agency also searched the residence of Jarkiholi’s brother-in-law Y Manjunath as part of searches at around 18 locations, according to the ED.

The agency said the searches were not linked to the alleged excise case involving Manjunath, but to a separate money laundering case against Satish Jarkiholi.

The searches were carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), with multiple ED teams conducting simultaneous operations at the premises of the minister, his daughter, relatives and close aides.

According to the agency, the searches are linked to allegations of illegal transfer of money to foreign countries. The ED is conducting the searches to trace the alleged money trail, it said.

The operation was launched based on inputs received by the agency and was conducted in coordination with security forces, according to the ED.

(With inputs from ANI)