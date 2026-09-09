Even after GBA, Bengaluru still needs 3000 pourakarmikas

BENGALURU: While Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda drew criticism for pulling up pourakarmikas at the Horamavu ward after finding 30% of them absent during his surprise check, the Greater Bengaluru Pourakarmikas Association (GBPA) and Karnataka State Commission for Safai Karamcharis stated that despite 15,000-odd pourakarmikas (PKs) across five corporations, the city still needs at least 3,000 more workers.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, when he was deputy chief minister, had said he moved heaven and earth to solve the garbage issue, but the mafia did not allow him to. But there is a mafia that is faking pourakarmika numbers and collecting salaries by marking fake attendance.

It also lists nonexistent vans and compactors in every ward for which taxpayers’ money is shelled out. These are the realities that have been common for decades. One should not be surprised that Byre Gowda found 30% PKs missing at a ward, said activist Kathyayini Chamaraj, Executive Trustee, CIVIC.

“Instead of questioning officials for fake entries on the rolls, he offended the PKs who were actually present and attending regularly to their work by questioning their right to seek regular employment. Earlier, PKs were grossly exploited by contractors.

That was the reason they were freed from the contract system and brought directly under the municipal corporation as regular employees. But it appears that it has in no way reduced the fake entries or improved their working conditions. If ward committees with the participation of local citizens had been ensured, they would have been able to monitor the genuineness of the attendance records, the existence of the claimed number of tempos and compactors, etc., and thus loosened the grip of the mafia,” she said.