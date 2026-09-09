GBA to crack down on sale of PoP Ganesha idols

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao on Tuesday said that the civic agency will not allow the use of environmentally harmful materials in the making of Ganesha idols.

“The manufacture and sale of Ganesha idols using chemical paints, thermocol and Plaster of Paris is prohibited. Fines will be imposed on violators, criminal cases will be registered, and action will be taken to seize prohibited substances,” he said.

Awareness will be created to make the public immerse the Ganesha idols in buckets at their homes and use the soil remaining after immersion for gardening and flower pots. Suitable places will be identified for the immersion of large-sized idols, and mobile vehicles, temporary tankers, drums and barricades will be arranged wherever necessary. Necessary precautionary measures will be taken to prevent pollution in lakes.

He said that ward-wise nodal officers will be appointed in the corporations to obtain permission for the installation of Ganesha idols.

“Permission for Ganeshotsava celebrations will be granted through a single window system in coordination with the Corporation, Police, BESCOM, Fire and Environment Departments,” he said and added that permission will be granted subject to mandatory compliance with government rules and National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines.

“It will be mandatory to obtain permission and pay the fee for the use of loudspeakers. The implementation of all these measures will be monitored by the Commissioners of the Corporations and the nodal officers concerned,” he said.