‘Gramanubhav’ to give students a taste of rural life in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Department of School Education and Literacy has announced the ‘Gramanubhav’ (experiencing rurality) programme across the state.

The students studying in standards VIII, IX and XI at government-aided and unaided schools in urban areas under the jurisdiction of district centres will be taken to villages and provided with a first-hand experience of rural life including agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, art, and culture.

Children will stay in villages for two days, including one night, and be educated about the rural life, and agricultural activities.

The programme was devised under the ‘Exposure Visit Framework’, and will be implemented from September to December of every academic year, with school-level communication being conducted in January or February.

This project will also be implemented in all PMShri and Karnataka Public Schools in urban areas.