Injured leopard attacks guard during rescue on NH in Karnataka

DAVANGERE: A forest department employee was injured after an injured leopard attacked a rescue team during an operation on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway (NH-48) near Kokkanur village in Davanagere taluk on Tuesday. According to forest officials, the leopard was struck by a car while attempting to cross the highway around midnight on Monday. The impact reportedly threw the animal into a roadside drain, leaving it with severe injuries to its eye and hip. Highway patrol personnel who noticed the injured leopard alerted the forest department.

Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Anand said the department received information around 12.30 am. Forest staff rushed to the spot and found that the leopard, despite appearing otherwise healthy, was unable to stand or move properly and was displaying aggressive behaviour.

As the Davanagere forest division does not have a trained wildlife veterinarian, officials sought assistance from a wildlife veterinary team from Hampi. The rescue operation began on Tuesday around 9 am when the team administered the first dose of anaesthesia to sedate the animal. During the procedure, the leopard attacked the rescue personnel.

Forest guard Maralusiddappa sustained injuries to his hand, leg and chest and was shifted to a hospital immediately. Officials later administered a second dose of anaesthesia, following which the leopard was successfully sedated, captured and moved for treatment.

ACF Anand pointed out the lack of a trained wildlife veterinarian in the Davanagere forest department. This necessitated external support from Hampi for the rescue operation. The stretch of NH-48 between Anagodu and Kokkanur is known for wildlife movement and has warning signs urging motorists to slow down.