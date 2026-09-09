Karnataka Cabinet clears Aerospace Policy, targets Rs 60,000 crore investment and 60,000 jobs

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Karnataka Aerospace Policy 2026-31, targeting investments of Rs 60,000 crore and the creation of 60,000 jobs, with the government seeking to expand the state's aerospace, defence, aviation and space manufacturing ecosystem beyond Bengaluru.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara said the policy would cover the entire state and offer differentiated incentives based on focus and non-focus areas to attract private investment. The government intends to encourage aerospace and defence manufacturing, aviation, space technologies, drones, avionics and related industries.

The policy seeks to leverage Karnataka's existing aerospace ecosystem, including the HAL base in Bengaluru, while encouraging companies to establish manufacturing and other facilities outside the state capital.

The Cabinet also approved the revival of student union elections in colleges and universities from the 2026-27 academic year, aimed at developing leadership qualities, responsibility and democratic values among students.

Dr Parameshwara said the government had taken the decision after detailed consultations and visits to colleges and universities by a committee chaired by minister Dr Sharana Prakash Patil.

The proposed student bodies will have a president, two vice-presidents- one reserved for women , general secretary and two joint secretaries-one reserved for women.

The executive committee will have six members, including two women.

“There will be no caste-based reservation. We do not want to promote caste-based politics in educational institutions” Dr Parameshwara said.

He said managements of colleges and universities would have to conduct the elections. At the same time, the government would not allow student organisations to function as fronts for political parties. Students, however, could individually be members of political organisations.