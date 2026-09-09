Karnataka CM's visit makes garlic shop famous

BENGALURU: It was an ordinary Tuesday morning at Kamal and Company, a garlic shop on APMC’s 3rd Main Road, until it wasn’t. The shop usually opens at 8 am, but by 8:45-9:00, when Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar walked in unannounced, the day had already turned into one the shopkeepers won’t forget.

For the next ten minutes or so, the Chief Minister browsed like any curious customer, except he asked a lot of questions and wanted to check everything for himself.

The shop stocks eight to ten varieties of garlic, including the prized MP garlic in big and small sizes, bold grade and box packing. He picked up a 20-kg pack and lifted it to feel whether it truly weighed 20 kilos, then hefted a 30-kg carton to do the same. He also asked to inspect the garlic inside the box to check its quality.

Satisfied, he bought two kilos of fine garlic, priced at around Rs 240 a kilo, MP Garlic Bold, the market’s top variety, which typically sells for about Rs 350 in retail outside APMC.

Then came the moment that had everyone smiling: he stepped onto the shop’s weighing scale himself, first the manual one, then the electronic, to see if the two matched. Both read 97.6 kg.

“Accurate,” he reportedly murmured to himself, to the amusement of Deepak Shah, the shop’s owner.

When it came time to pay, the Chief Minister pulled out Rs 500 notes from his shirt pocket and insisted on paying. The shopkeepers, however, wouldn’t hear of it.