Karnataka faces shortage of water for irrigation

BENGALURU: In contrast, only 17.83 tmcft has reached the canals in Karnataka as against 56.37 tmcft for the kharif season in a distress year. The state’s four Cauvery basin reservoirs hold just 63.218 tmcft as of September 7, it argued. After setting aside water for drinking supply, environmental flows and evaporation losses, the state estimated that only 15.218 tmcft will be available for irrigation, a shortfall of 23.322 tmcft.

Karnataka also pointed to a steep drop in inflows, from 26,930 cusecs on August 27 to 4,823 cusecs on September 7 – an 82% decline – and said roughly three-quarters of its Cauvery basin is drought-affected. It noted that unlike Tamil Nadu, Karnataka does not benefit from the northeast monsoon. Karnataka requested CWRC to reduce the quantum of water flow from 9,000 cusecs to 2,000 cusecs, saying it is not in a position to release more water.

Tamil Nadu countered it saying the Mettur dam held around 55.4 tcmft, which it said is essential to sustain Samba cultivation for roughly 45 days till the retreating monsoon arrives. It claimed that only 34.325 tmcft had reached Biligundlu as on September 7, against 50.337 tmcft that it should receive in a distress year. This amounts to a backlog of 16.012 tmcft, it added.

Disputing the severity of Karnataka’s crisis, Tamil Nadu said the dams in Karnataka held 63.218 tmcft and water was being released for irrigation purposes. It argued that both states should share the distress and Karnataka should reduce water released for irrigation purposes.

Tamil Nadu sought 20,370 cusecs for the next 15 days, more than double the earlier mandated 9,000 cusecs, warning that delays would hurt Samba cultivation and livelihoods in the Cauvery delta.