KPSC scam: Gyanendra admits to leaking paper

BENGALURU: IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, arrested in the alleged Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) exam and recruitment scam, has reportedly told CID officials that he leaked the veterinary officer recruitment examination question paper to Basavaraj Kannale, a middleman, a day before the examination.

Gyanendra was earlier posted as the Controller of Exams at KPSC. Before he was suspended recently, he was serving as director of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises department under the Karnataka Commerce and Industries Ministry.

Investigators are expected to take Kannale to a spot near Srirangapatna, where he allegedly disposed of digital evidence. He has told the investigators that he threw two mobile phones and a tablet into a canal.

KPSC recruitment scam: Rs 12 crore collected from 24 candidates before exam

CID officials, probing the case, have reportedly found that over Rs 12 crore was collected from 24 candidates before the exam. Much of the money was reportedly paid in cash. Investigators also found that some candidates allegedly transferred around Rs 75 lakh directly into a cooperative bank account in Bidar that is held by Kannale. The officers have also frozen the bank accounts of those involved in the scam.

Complainant gets threat calls

Veterinarian Dr Manjunath, who filed a complaint at the Vidhana Soudha police station on July 25, 2026 and submitted the names of 29 candidates allegedly involved in the exam irregularities, has reportedly received threat calls.