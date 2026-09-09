Minister Ramalinga Reddy seeks report on sandalwood sale in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Forest, Environment and Ecology Department Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Tuesday said a special task force will be formed to look into the manufacturing and sale of Plaster of Paris Ganesha idols. He said despite the ban, these POP idols were being sold in the market and stressed the need to address it immediately.

He also directed the forest department officials to submit a detailed report on the sale, procurement and utilisation of sandalwood trees in Karnataka and sent from the state.

Reddy issued the orders during the day-long interaction with citizens, NGOs, volunteer groups and former IAS and IFS officers in the City. He said the next such interactive session will be held in December to get first-hand information from the people and what more the government needs to do.

During the meeting, retired IAS officer and President of Akhila Karnataka Srigandha and Vanakrishi Balagara Sangha, Amar Narayana apprised the minister of the need to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the sale and procurement of sandalwood by 52 sandalwood selling organisations and six sandalwood oil manufacturing licence holders. Narayana also pointed out to the minister the pending 2953 sandalwood cases with the forest department over the last 10 years and 475 cases with the police department over the last five years.

During the interaction, citizens demanded strengthening the Preservation of Trees Act, pointing to the increased felling by various organisations (government and private). They also demanded a thorough tree census in Bengaluru City. They also suggested that the 20Acre land belonging to Mysuru Lamps in Bengaluru be declared as a Heritage Forest Park and that the proposal to create a second tree park in Turahalli forest patch be stalled.

The NGOs pointed to the improper functioning of the Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) in the City and its outskirts. They alleged that there was no monitoring of the outflow and poor treatment quality. Reacting to this, Reddy said he would hold a meeting with BWSSB and seek a detailed report on this.

About the poor waste management at tourism sites and lack of carrying capacity management in forest areas, Reddy assured that a meeting with the tourism minister will be held to address the issue.