Siddaramaiah-Dr G Parameshwara bonhomie on social media keeps insiders guessing

MYSURU: The renewed bonhomie between former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has set political circles in the state abuzz, with Congress leaders viewing the growing proximity between the two senior leaders as a potentially significant development ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

On social media, Siddaramaiah and Parameshwara have been seen endorsing and appreciating each other’s initiatives. Their interactions and collaborative posts especially on Instagram have caught the attention of the party leaders, who see the development as more than mere political courtesy.

Referring to his speech at the felicitation programme for Siddaramaiah organised by Karnataka State Federation of Backward Classes, where he said, “Siddaramaiah embodies the ideals of Basavanna and Dr BR Ambedkar”, Dr Parameshwara has made a collaborative post with Siddaramaiah. He also made a post collaborating with Siddaramaiah on his official Instagram stating ‘Siddaramaiah’s guarantee scheme now goes global”.

Congress insiders believe the growing equation could pave the way for a more prominent role for Parameshwara in the party’s political strategy, as the Congress prepares for the 2028 elections.

Parameshwara, one of the prominent Dalit faces of the Congress in the state, has remained an influential figure within the party for several years. At a recent Ahinda meeting, Parameshwara had said that Siddaramaiah had supported his candidature for the Chief Minister’s post in the past.

For Congress leaders, the development is seen as a positive sign, at a time when the party would need to maintain unity among its different social and political constituencies going into the next electoral battle. However, the party leaders are cautious about reading too much into the recent interactions, pointing out that political equations can evolve considerably over the next two years.