Weak monsoon: Karnataka Energy Minister George promises uninterrupted power supply

BENGALURU: Energy and tourism minister KJ George on Tuesday said that, despite the drought situation, all the required precautions have been taken to ensure there is an uninterrupted power supply and no shortage.

Speaking at the sidelines of the inauguration of the Bengaluru Roadshow of Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo 2026, George said the department has been directed to prepare a detailed plan for the future also.

He said, last summer additional power was procured from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana under the power exchange agreements. The same will be done again in the coming days. If required, power will also be purchased from open sources. The Government is prepared to bear the cost, irrespective of the expenditure involved, he said.

George said the state was looking beyond conventional power generation sources, including solar and wind, to battery storage, pumped storage, green hydrogen, smart mobility and electric mobility. George stressed that power infrastructure was also being strengthened and 12 substations were being constructed during this fiscal year. A plan to construct over 400 more substations in the next 3years was also being drawn.

Also present on the occasion, MNRE Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi said renewable energy installations can happen within 18-24 months, but ensuring adequate transmission infrastructure takes 3-5years. For it involves grid integration, energy storage and transmission expansion. He pointed out that India will require around 239GWh of battery energy storage by 2031, and battery storage will help in addressing the issue of peak demands.

Pumped storage will not be done if no approval: George

About the pumped storage project in Shivamogga, George said, “Whenever any project is undertaken, necessary clearances from the State Pollution Control Board, Wildlife Board and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change are obtained. A project will be implemented only after receiving the required approvals. If approval is not granted, we will not implement the project,” George said, and in the same breath added that the government is keen to implement the project to store daytime power for peak period. He said the State’s current electricity demand is around 18,000 MW, of which 70% is from renewable energy.

“We are no longer living in the 18th century; we are living in the 21st century. We have to work according to the requirements of this century. Recognising the need for pumped storage projects, we are moving ahead with their implementation,” George said.

Pertaining to the verification of the Gruha Jyothi scheme, the minister said those who do not wish to avail the scheme need not submit the required documents. He assured that eligible beneficiaries will not be excluded from the scheme.