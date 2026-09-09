Will fire officials who don’t listen to me: Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddi

KOPPAL: “Tell me which official does not listen to me. I will fire officials who do not heed my instructions,” said Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddi.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a Government Pre-University College at Gunnanala village in Koppal taluk on Tuesday.

“I am extremely busy. Complete the digital signature and give the letter,” Rayareddi instructed his personal assistant. He then said, “Tell me who does not listen to me. I will fire them. Tahsildar, you have to work as my PRO.”

He said the Higher Education Department has heavy workload. “Around 1.52 crore students are studying under the Higher Education Department, and there are 96 universities. There is nothing here in this department. They do not give us anything and leave,” he said.

Rayareddi said the guarantee schemes introduced by the Siddaramaiah government would continue and that no schemes would be stopped.

“I myself have eight free pump sets. Free electricity for pump sets was introduced during Bangarappa’s time. There are 7.4 lakh government employees in the state, and Rs 55,000 crore is spent every year on their salaries,” he said.

“An announcement regarding Yelburga will be made next week. We have said that Yelburga and Kushtagi must be included in the third list (of drought-hit taluks). They are considering Koppal,” he said.