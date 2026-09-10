40 MLAs, ministers under ED scanner, says CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar accused the BJP-led Central government of using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to politically target the Congress government and its leaders in Karnataka. He alleged that nearly 40 Congress MLAs and ministers could be under the ED’s scanner and urged party leaders to remain alert.
Shivakumar said more Congress leaders, ministers and MLAs could face action by investigative agencies in the coming days, and that he had already cautioned party legislators and ministers to remain vigilant. He said the Congress was not afraid of investigations but would oppose false allegations and attempts to mislead people.
The CM also questioned why the ED had not pursued FIRs against BJP leaders, particularly cases related to the Bhovi Development Corporation. Investigation is selective, he told the media while responding to a question on ED raids on residences linked to PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi.
Shivakumar alleged that the Central government was deliberately targeting the Congress. Warning Congress ministers and legislators that the ED would not spare anyone, he said false allegations and fabricated narratives were being created to mislead the public. He said the Centre was misusing power and the raids were politically motivated.
Asserting that the party stood with Jarkiholi, Shivakumar said there had been raids on Jarkiholi’s associates earlier too. “Satish is a senior legislator and minister, and is also involved in social services. He is capable of answering ED and I am confident he has not made any mistake,’’ he said.
The raids have been timed to mislead people and divert focus from the government’s 100-day celebrations, the CM said. He also alleged that BJP leaders are not able to digest Jarkiholi’s political growth. “They don’t want to accept that a Dalit leader is growing.
They are trying to harass him, but this will boomerang,’’ he said. He also recalled the ED raids on his own properties. “But today, I have become Chief Minister,’’ he added.
Referring to former minister B Nagendra’s case, the CM said it was politicised. “While the ED and CBI failed to recover any money, the CID and CCB investigation recovered Rs 79crore of the Rs 84crore allegedly transferred illegally. It was we who raised the issue and said bank officials made a mistake. Though Nagendra resigned, they are politicising it,’’ he stated. He also accused the BJP of targeting Home Minister Priyank Kharge in the KPSC issue.
Asked about the ED’s claim that the raids were conducted over alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), Shivakumar said Indians are legally allowed to invest and conduct business abroad. There was nothing wrong with family members having overseas businesses.