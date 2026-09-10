40 MLAs, ministers under ED scanner, says CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar accused the BJP-led Central government of using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to politically target the Congress government and its leaders in Karnataka. He alleged that nearly 40 Congress MLAs and ministers could be under the ED’s scanner and urged party leaders to remain alert.

Shivakumar said more Congress leaders, ministers and MLAs could face action by investigative agencies in the coming days, and that he had already cautioned party legislators and ministers to remain vigilant. He said the Congress was not afraid of investigations but would oppose false allegations and attempts to mislead people.

The CM also questioned why the ED had not pursued FIRs against BJP leaders, particularly cases related to the Bhovi Development Corporation. Investigation is selective, he told the media while responding to a question on ED raids on residences linked to PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi.

Shivakumar alleged that the Central government was deliberately targeting the Congress. Warning Congress ministers and legislators that the ED would not spare anyone, he said false allegations and fabricated narratives were being created to mislead the public. He said the Centre was misusing power and the raids were politically motivated.

Asserting that the party stood with Jarkiholi, Shivakumar said there had been raids on Jarkiholi’s associates earlier too. “Satish is a senior legislator and minister, and is also involved in social services. He is capable of answering ED and I am confident he has not made any mistake,’’ he said.