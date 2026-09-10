BJP will take on Congress in 2028 polls under collective leadership: BJP leader B Y Vijayendra

BALLARI BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said the party will face the 2028 Assembly elections in Karnataka under collective leadership.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the BJP padayatra in Ballari on Wednesday, Vijayendra said the party will work under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and national president Nitin Nabin, and stressed that the party leadership at various levels will work in tandem to take on the Congress in the next Assembly elections.

He said the ongoing ‘Ballari Chalo’ padayatra, launched against alleged corruption and maladministration by the Congress government, would not end with its conclusion in Ballari on Thursday. “This is only the beginning of a prolonged struggle that has created a new ray of hope among the people of Karnataka,” he said.

Vijayendra said the BJP is expecting more than 50,000 people to participate in the concluding rally of the padayatra. However, he alleged that the state government was creating hurdles in the name of maintaining law and order.

“The government is harassing us by citing the law and order situation. BJP banners were removed overnight and officials are working under pressure from the government,” he alleged.