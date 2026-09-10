DK Shivakumar govt marks 100 days; 59 lakh farmers’ land to be tilled for free

BENGALURU: Marking 100 days of Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's government, the state cabinet on Wednesday approved a slew of measures targeting farmers, industrial workers, students, youth and the public.

Especially the ‘Chief Minister Negila Yogi’ scheme, a farmer-centric initiative, is aimed at bringing fallow agricultural land back under cultivation.

The scheme, with an initial outlay of Rs 152.28 crore, seeks to encourage mechanised agricultural operations and provide free land-ploughing services to small and marginal farmers who are unable to cultivate their holdings due to lack of access to tractors and other machinery.

It will be rolled out as a pilot in 31 taluks, one in each district, covering farmers owning up to three acres of agricultural land. The government will hire tractors locally or deploy machinery from the agriculture department to plough and prepare the land free of cost. The government is also considering procuring around 500 tractors. If successful, the scheme will be expanded to all taluks.

After the cabinet meeting, Deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara told reporters that the government wants to bring cultivable but fallow land back into production. The idea was inspired by the successful use of tractors in Gauribidanur by MLA KH Puttaswamy Gowda, who was elected as an independent and later joined Congress, he said.

“The government will hire local tractors to plough and prepare the land for free for eligible farmers,” he said.