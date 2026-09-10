Fake website created to defraud Kollur Mookambika Temple devotees in Karnataka

UDUPI: A case has been registered at the Kollur Police Station after an alleged fake website was created to defraud devotees seeking accommodation at the Sri Mookambika Temple in Kollur.

According to a complaint filed by Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple Executive Officer Prashanth Kumar Shetty, an unidentified person allegedly created an unauthorised website under the name Hotel Accommodation and used it to impersonate the temple’s accommodation booking service.

The fraudsters allegedly used the fake website to accept bookings for rooms at the Jagadambika Guest House. They then contacted customers through WhatsApp, shared QR codes for payment, collected money and issued fake receipts.

The complainant alleged that devotees were deceived into believing that they had booked accommodation at the temple.

Based on the complaint, Kollur Police have registered a case under Section 66(c) of the Information Technology Act and Section 318 of the BNS, 2023.