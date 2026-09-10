Induction of new astronauts from non-aviation fields may take time: Gaganyatri Group Captain

BENGALURU: The induction process of six more astronauts – four from non-aviation backgrounds – into the Gaganyaan mission is moving on paper and would take some time before it is finalised, Gaganyatri Group Captain Angad Pratap said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the last day of the three-day 9th edition of Bengaluru space expo, Pratap also expressed hope that at least half of the new astronauts would be women.

The four astronauts from non-aviation background will include professionals from various technical backgrounds. Explaining the knowledge the astronauts acquired in other fields, Pratap said, “When I was chosen for the Gaganyaan, I was an experimental test pilot. After selection, I learnt a lot of other things including engineering and medicine. Same will be the case with people from other professions also when inducted into space missions.”

He said the Gaganyaan mission is all about acquiring capabilities to launch a human to space indigenously from India, which is considered a huge milestone, involving over 20 niche technologies. “India will be the fourth country to do it by itself. Gaganyaan may sound like just sending one person to orbit, but it lays the foundation for much bigger things. The ultimate aim is to push the boundaries of human knowledge. Technology will be shared between the private sector and government sector,” he said.

Pratap said work on the Gaganyaan mission is progressing, and that although there are delays, the test pilots and astronauts should take it with a pinch of salt. “When an American or a Russian astronaut joins the space programme, he joins with a pre-mindset that he will get an assured flight to space in a finite time period.