ISS bureaucracy makes changes difficult: Sunita Williams

BENGALURU: Captain Sunita Williams, US Navy (retired), NASA astronaut and Vast astronaut advisor, on Wednesday said that while working at the International Space Station (ISS), she found a lot of rigidity and bureaucracy, as it has been operational for the last 25 years, making it difficult to change things. However, when future space stations are built, astronauts should be given the freedom to analyse and make decisions rather than depend upon the ground control station. There should also be greater accessibility to data centres.

She said that, in one way, the bureaucracy is good as it makes the station safe and reliable. Over time, the station has developed, and as a result, it is busy. She added that it is difficult to implement major new ideas at the moment, but things are being worked upon gradually. With new stations, there are opportunities to build ideas from the ground up.

She was speaking at a discussion on “The Next Chapter of Space: A Conversation on Exploration, Science and Innovation” on the last day of the three-day-long 9th edition of the Bengaluru Space Expo.

Sunita said there are many technological interventions and data accessibility on Earth that are not available in space. She said, “On the ISS, there is no database.

Astronauts rely on communication with the ground. For future stations, to address communication delays, there is a need for a database onboard to troubleshoot things. The other thing is reliable 3D printing. This is because even printing on paper is hard in space. We need to design machines that don’t need gravity.