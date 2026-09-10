Karnataka’s cities emerging as industry, innovation, education hubs: Minister Yathindra

BENGALURU: “Karnataka is one of the fastest urbanising and economically dynamic states in the country. Our cities are rapidly emerging as major centres of industry, innovation, education, employment and investment,” said Minister for Urban Development Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah. He was speaking after inaugurating the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure and Investments Summit, organised in collaboration with the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC) on Wednesday.

The minister said that while Bengaluru has established itself as a global technology and innovation hub, cities such as Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga and Tumakuru are also emerging as important centres of regional economic growth. “The rapid pace of urbanisation has brought new opportunities and significant responsibilities.

The growth of cities must go beyond mere physical expansion and should be planned, integrated and sustainable, while improving every citizen’s quality of life. This is a key objective of the state government’s urban development agenda,” he said.

To further strengthen urban development, the minister said the government is focusing on four key pillars: strong urban governance and integrated planning; effective financing mechanisms for infrastructure development and project implementation; safe, reliable 24x7 drinking water supply and sewerage facilities for all; sustainable, integrated and people-centric urban transport systems.

The government’s priorities include expanding 24x7 water supply projects being implemented in Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi; strengthening water and sewerage infrastructure across various cities; and promoting wastewater treatment and reuse.

The government is placing greater emphasis on efficient management of water resources and sustainable urban services, keeping in mind the future needs of cities, Yathindra added. “To address the growing challenges of traffic congestion, the government is promoting stronger public transport systems, suburban rail, Transit-Oriented Development, pedestrian and cycling infrastructure, as well as technology-driven traffic management systems,”he said.