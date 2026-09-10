Six-member guarantee panels in every gram panchayat soon: CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: The state government will constitute six-member guarantee committees in every gram panchayat to empower Congress workers. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said legislators have been instructed to constitute the committees by the next week.

“If party workers are with us, we are ready to empower them. Around 250 people will be empowered in every taluk,” he said. Addressing party workers at a programme on Wednesday to mark the fourth anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the CM said unlike Congress workers, BJP and JDS workers cannot wear the Tricolour. “The Congress represents sacrifice, life and power.

Former PM Jawaharlal Nehru was in jail for several years, both Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives, while Sonia Gandhi sacrificed power.

Is there anyone who sacrificed their lives or power in BJP?’’ he said. “Let BJP members conduct their padayatra, we have the capacity to walk four steps ahead of them.”