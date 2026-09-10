Suspended IAS officer Gangwar, key aide sent to judicial custody for 14 days in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Suspended IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar and Basavaraj Kannale, a key intermediary in the alleged Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment racket who were in Criminal Investigation Department (CID) custody, were remanded in 14-day judicial custody.

With their police custody ending on Wednesday, the CID produced both accused before a city-based court.

The investigating officers informed the court that the accused were not required in police custody for further investigation at this stage, following which the court remanded them in 14 days of judicial custody.

The investigating officers also informed the court that if their custody becomes necessary during the next stage of investigation, they may seek their police custody once again.

Gangwar and Kannale, who were in CID custody for 10 days, were subjected to extensive questioning, during which investigators reportedly gathered crucial information.

They were arrested following their alleged involvement in the KPSC veterinary officer recruitment case, and were remanded in 10-day CID custody on August 31.

The CID will continue investigation into the recruitment irregularities case.