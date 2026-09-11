ANF may be deployed in Pavagada if Naxal activity is confirmed: Karnataka Dy CM Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Friday said the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) may be deployed in Tumakuru district if reports of Naxal-related activity in Pavagada are confirmed.

Reacting to reports of Naxal-related posters appearing in Pavagada, Parameshwara said he had taken note of the development and would discuss the matter with the Tumakuru Superintendent of Police during his visit to the district later in the day.

“If Naxal activity is confirmed, additional forces will be deployed,” he said.

Parameshwara said the ANF has not been completely disbanded despite Karnataka being declared Naxal-free. He said half of the force has been converted into a Special Action Force (SAF) to handle communal disturbances, while the remaining personnel continue to function as an anti-Naxal unit.

“If Naxal activity is confirmed in Pavagada, we will bring the Anti-Naxal Force to Tumakuru,” he said.