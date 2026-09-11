BJP padayatra concludes, BYV seeks Rs 200 crore for rural roads

BALLARI: BJP state president B Y Vijayendra on Thursday demanded that the Congress government release Rs 200 crore for rural road development in each of the state’s 224 Assembly constituencies, saying that villages across Karnataka were suffering due to poor road infrastructure.

Addressing the concluding programme of the BJP’s 10-day ‘Ballari Chalo’ padayatra in Ballari, Vijayendra accused the state government of neglecting rural areas and failing to provide adequate funds for development works.

He said rural roads were riddled with potholes and MLAs were not being provided sufficient funds for development. “Release Rs 200 crore for road development in every Assembly constituency,” he demanded. He also accused the Congress government of failing to effectively tackle the drug mafia in the state. Vijayendra said the government lacked serious concern about curbing the menace.