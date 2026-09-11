DKS’ imprint in co-op, bro-in-law Apex Bank prez

BENGALURU: Thursday marked Chief Minister D K Shivakumar completing 100 days in office. It also marked his growing political influence as he marked his strong presence in the cooperative sector by ensuring that one of his family members, his brother-in-law and MLC S Ravi, became president of the Karnataka State Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd.

Although former cooperation minister K N Rajanna, a senior figure in the cooperative sector who had held the post in the past, emerged as a strong contender, the election did not take place. Ravi was elected unanimously as president for a tenure of 2.5 years after Rajanna did not file his nomination papers. By then, Shivakumar had managed to secure the support of most of the bank’s designated directors (18 except Rajanna) for his brother-in-law.

It was believed that Rajanna, a ST Nayaka leader backed by former chief minister Siddaramaiah, could clinch the coveted post. However, that did not happen.

Cooperation Minister Laxman Savadi announced Ravi as president and Sharanagouda Patil Bayyapur as vice-president. The duo was elected unopposed, in keeping with the convention of reaching a consensus on the Apex Bank leadership with the backing of the government in power.

The development is being seen as a political victory for Shivakumar, who backed Ravi for the top post despite Rajanna making a strong bid for it. Rajanna had held discussions with Congress high command leaders, including AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, besides Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, in an effort to secure the post.

However, the negotiations ultimately failed to secure Rajanna the coveted position. His absence during the nomination process at the Apex Bank office further underlined his disappointment over the outcome.