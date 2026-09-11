DKS unveils ‘Strong Karnataka’ roadmap

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday unveiled an ambitious roadmap for a “Strong Karnataka”, setting a target of making the state a $1 trillion economy by 2037, while announcing a slew of measures on jobs, land reforms, education, investment, agriculture and technology.

Addressing the ‘Drudha Karnatakada Sankalpa’(resolve for a strong Karnataka) programme at Vidhana Soudha’s banquet hall during an event to mark the completion of his government’s 100 days, Shivakumar said economic growth would go hand in hand with social justice, water security, employment, education and balanced regional development.

“This is not a celebration of the government’s 100 days, but a resolution for a ‘Strong Karnataka’. The state must be economically strong, socially empowered, technologically advanced and deeply rooted in its values,” Shivakumar said.

The chief minister said Karnataka’s GDP has risen to Rs 32.81 lakh crore, registering 8.1% growth and staying ahead of the national growth rate.

Among the major announcements, he said five lakh residential sites would be distributed to houseless rural families in the first phase, while 1,000 government schools would be upgraded as Karnataka Public Schools at the panchayat level with CSR and World Bank support. The government also proposed 7.5% reservation in higher education for rural students who studied in government schools.

On investment, Shivakumar said projects worth Rs 43,214 crore were approved during the first 100 days of his government. Describing land reforms as the government’s “sixth guarantee”, Shivakumar said 26 lakh property records in Bengaluru were being scanned and digitised, while more than one crore property records across Karnataka would be taken up for ‘phodi’.