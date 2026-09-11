DKS unveils ‘Strong Karnataka’ roadmap

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday unveiled an ambitious roadmap for a “Strong Karnataka”, setting a target of making the state a $1 trillion economy by 2037, while announcing a slew of measures on jobs, land reforms, education, investment, agriculture and technology.
Addressing the ‘Drudha Karnatakada Sankalpa’(resolve for a strong Karnataka) programme at Vidhana Soudha’s banquet hall during an event to mark the completion of his government’s 100 days, Shivakumar said economic growth would go hand in hand with social justice, water security, employment, education and balanced regional development.
“This is not a celebration of the government’s 100 days, but a resolution for a ‘Strong Karnataka’. The state must be economically strong, socially empowered, technologically advanced and deeply rooted in its values,” Shivakumar said.
The chief minister said Karnataka’s GDP has risen to Rs 32.81 lakh crore, registering 8.1% growth and staying ahead of the national growth rate.
Among the major announcements, he said five lakh residential sites would be distributed to houseless rural families in the first phase, while 1,000 government schools would be upgraded as Karnataka Public Schools at the panchayat level with CSR and World Bank support. The government also proposed 7.5% reservation in higher education for rural students who studied in government schools.
On investment, Shivakumar said projects worth Rs 43,214 crore were approved during the first 100 days of his government. Describing land reforms as the government’s “sixth guarantee”, Shivakumar said 26 lakh property records in Bengaluru were being scanned and digitised, while more than one crore property records across Karnataka would be taken up for ‘phodi’.
Govt to take admin to residents’ doorstep
Under the Praja Seva initiative, the state government would take administration to citizens’ doorstep. Around 30,000 applications were received during the initial programme, covering pensions, land records, ‘phodi’, khata and residential sites, he said.
On water security, Shivakumar reiterated Karnataka’s commitment to pursuing the Mekedatu project, removing hurdles to the Mahadayi project and protecting the state’s interests in the Cauvery and Upper Krishna projects. Five parks on the lines of Lalbagh would also be developed in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said.
The CM said the five guarantee schemes would not be stopped under any circumstances and highlighted the filling up of around 72,000 government vacancies, issuing student bus passes, the allotting of housing sites and taking up agricultural initiatives, infrastructure projects and investment promotion as major achievements in the first 100 days of his government.
He said the government would work with all 224 MLAs, 75 MLCs, 28 Lok Sabha MPs and 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, regardless of their party affiliations, for Karnataka’s development.
Backing the Shivakumar government, former chief minister Siddaramaiah said it was on the “right path” but urged it to focus on fulfilling its promises rather than responding to Opposition criticism. “Any government has to be accountable to the people. What is important is whether we are implementing what we promised,” he said.
Siddaramaiah asked the government not to depend entirely on Central assistance to tackle drought and to declare more taluks as drought-hit immediately. “Do not sit around waiting for the Central government’s help. There is less chance of rain after the end of September. Our lakes and embankments may not fill up. Therefore, more attention should be paid to this issue,” he said.
Siddu makes early exit
Even as Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was making his presentation, former CM Siddaramaiah made an early exit from the programme. As Siddaramaiah stood up to leave, Shivakumar walked up to him and sought his blessings by touching his feet. Shivakumar then asked his Cabinet colleagues to remain on the dais and instructed only two of them to accompany Siddaramaiah to the entrance of the banquet hall to see him off.
Shivakumar said Siddaramaiah had to leave early as he was scheduled to fly to Delhi at 5 pm to attend a meeting.