Empty on achievements, big on PR: BJP

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka on Thursday criticised the DK Shivakumar government’s 100-day celebrations, questioning what the administration has achieved to justify the lavish event and publicity.

Ashoka said women were waiting for Gruha Lakshmi payments, youth were struggling for jobs, farmers were awaiting relief and Bengaluru continued to face the menace of potholes and garbage.

Slamming Shivakumar and his government, Ashoka said there were zero achievements to justify the government spending for the celebrations. “Crores of money was spent on the big event held at the Banquet hall in Vidhana Soudha. Show your achievements to people, there is nothing,’’ he said.

Ashoka said women are running from pillar to post to avail Gruha Lakshmi money, youth have to pay bribe to get jobs, while children are not able to get their textbooks even after schools reopened, classrooms are in a shambles and low quality shoes and socks were supplied to students and farmers, who are in distress because of drought, are not able to get compensation.