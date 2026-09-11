Karnataka Education Dept orders probe into poor-quality shoes, socks; Upa Lokayukta takes suo motu case

BENGALURU: Taking seriously the complaints regarding the supply of poor-quality shoes and socks to children studying from Classes 1 to 10 under the Vidyavikas Scheme for the year 2026-27, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has directed the Commissioner of School Education to conduct an inquiry through district-wise verification teams to be constituted by the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Zilla Panchayats (ZPs).

Directing the Commissioner to treat the matter as “most urgent”, the DSEL, in its order dated September 8, stated that the members of the verification teams should be selected from officials or staff of departments other than the DSEL who have relevant expertise.

Each team should comprise two to three members, with one member designated as the team leader. The teams should complete the verification within seven days of their constitution by the CEOs. The CEOs shall submit the reports pertaining to their respective districts to the Commissioner of School Education, who will then submit a consolidated report containing the findings to the DSEL.

Referring to media reports, the department stated that complaints had surfaced regarding the supply of a pair of shoes and two pairs of socks. These included instances of shoes tearing or the soles separating immediately or within a few days of use, oversized or ill-fitting shoes, and similar defects in the socks. The reports have also raised questions regarding the suppliers’ GST registration and billing.

The department has called for an independent verification, as the complaints have raised doubts over whether the shoes and socks supplied were certified by authorised agencies and whether the products supplied were actually the certified ones.

The verification teams have been instructed to check for delamination or peeling of the soles, loose stitching around the toe or heel, whether the upper material used in the shoes conforms to the specifications in the tender or whether synthetic material has been used, and the thickness of the material. They must also conduct spot measurements of the shoes supplied to determine whether ill-fitting shoes were distributed.

In addition, the teams have to verify the lot number, certification by the Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI), and the pre-dispatch inspection certificate.