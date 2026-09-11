Karnataka to move SC over non-release of 15th FC funds

BELAGAVI: The state government will approach the Supreme Court over the Centre withholding Rs 2,186.20 crore due to gram panchayats under the 15th Finance Commission, said Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar B Khandre. The minister held a meeting with Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty and officials in this regard on Thursday.

He said the Centre’s refusal to release the funds was unjustified, particularly as the state faces drought-like conditions. He also held a meeting on gram panchayat elections which may be held by the end of this year. Expressing displeasure over the non-release of funds, Khandre said the state is witnessing severe drought this year.

As many as 710 villages across the state are facing a drinking water crisis. “We are supplying water through tankers to 149 villages and 561 private borewell operators have also been hired.

Sowing has been done in certain places, but plants are not growing and farmers are in distress because of drought. When this is the case, it is unfair that the Centre has not released our share of funds,’’ he said. Khandre said the state government is making preparations to conduct elections to gram panchayats, taluk panchayats and zilla panchayats. He said a notification will be issued soon.