Lalbagh safe, tunnel road route to be realigned: Minister Ramalinga Reddy

BENGALURU: After withdrawing the controversial Bill to use 5% of parkland for infrastructure and utility works, the state government has made another U-turn: the proposed tunnel road will not run through Lalbagh.

Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Ramalinga Reddy told TNIE, “Lalbagh land will not be used for the tunnel road project. Alternative routes have been suggested. However, the final decision is yet to be taken.”

Sources said the government is looking at a part of Nimhans land, cemetery land near Wilson Garden or even digging through Lalbagh Road.

On August 24, the Assembly had passed the Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in haste. On September 4, following strong opposition from citizens, experts and activists, the cabinet withdrew the Bill. CM DK Shivakumar had said it would be placed before the public again, with amendments based on public suggestions.