Lalbagh safe, tunnel road route to be realigned: Minister Ramalinga Reddy

BENGALURU: After withdrawing the controversial Bill to use 5% of parkland for infrastructure and utility works, the state government has made another U-turn: the proposed tunnel road will not run through Lalbagh.
Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Ramalinga Reddy told TNIE, “Lalbagh land will not be used for the tunnel road project. Alternative routes have been suggested. However, the final decision is yet to be taken.”
Sources said the government is looking at a part of Nimhans land, cemetery land near Wilson Garden or even digging through Lalbagh Road.
On August 24, the Assembly had passed the Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in haste. On September 4, following strong opposition from citizens, experts and activists, the cabinet withdrew the Bill. CM DK Shivakumar had said it would be placed before the public again, with amendments based on public suggestions.
The Bill had triggered concerns over the takeover of land in Lalbagh and tunnelling under Lalbagh rock, a part of the 3.5billion-year-old Dharwar Craton. It was to be acquired for the 17.5km tunnel road from Hebbal to Silk Board. According to the state government, the project would cost Rs 17,782crore. Adani Group is the lowest bidder for executing the project.
Mobility experts, including researchers from Indian Institute of Science (IISc), had pointed out that Bengaluru does not need a tunnel road. Instead, public transport, particularly Metro connectivity, needs to be increased and the Suburban Rail project executed.