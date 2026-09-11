Won’t ignore injustice to North Karnataka dists: Speaker Patil

GADAG: Karnataka Assembly Speaker G S Patil on Thursday said the northern districts of Karnataka faced unfair treatment in the drought survey, and he has written to the chief minister about this. He was speaking at a felicitation ceremony organised by the civic body on the Cotton Sale Society premises in Gadag city.

“The ruling party has conducted a survey on the drought situation. Many taluks of districts in south Karnataka have been declared drought-affected. But many taluks in the northern part did not figure in that list. I have questioned the CM whether he is discriminating between the northern and southern parts of Karnataka,” Patil said.

Expressing his displeasure on the Congress government’s decision, Patil said, “I will oppose when injustice is done to our side. Just because I am the Assembly Speaker, I do not have to remain silent about everything. When I see something wrong, I will be the first to oppose it. But as Speaker, I also have the responsibility to work impartially.” Patil added, “I don’t know how long I will be in the Speaker’s chair. But as long as I am the Speaker, I will work honestly to provide justice to the north Karnataka region. I will not give in to anyone or any pressure for any reason.”

Patil also said he that was a strong aspirant for a ministerial post. “But the party gave me the post of Assembly Speaker. During the demand and struggle for ministerial posts, many people, including our workers, made confusing statements,” he said.